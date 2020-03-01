Charter Trust Co. Has $12.09 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Charter Trust Co. lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive makes up about 1.3% of Charter Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $12,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $76,696,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,436,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,586,000 after purchasing an additional 592,051 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,670,000 after purchasing an additional 527,860 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,252,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,220,000 after purchasing an additional 516,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,704,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,794,000 after purchasing an additional 442,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

CL stock opened at $67.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The firm has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.54.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

In related news, CMO John W. Kooyman sold 21,294 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $1,625,371.02. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,209.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,222,087.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,081,611 shares in the company, valued at $74,468,917.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 278,265 shares of company stock worth $20,736,704. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

