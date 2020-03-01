Charter Trust Co. Has $2.44 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Charter Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,309 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after buying an additional 3,372,763 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,806,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,791,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,461,802,000 after purchasing an additional 614,433 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,178,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,708,324,000 after purchasing an additional 539,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,846,000 after purchasing an additional 464,121 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price target (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

NYSE UNH opened at $254.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.28. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $306.71. The stock has a market cap of $240.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

