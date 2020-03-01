Charter Trust Co. Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Charter Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UTX. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.27.

UTX stock opened at $130.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $121.48 and a 12 month high of $158.44. The firm has a market cap of $114.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.41.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

