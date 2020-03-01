Charter Trust Co. Has $4.35 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Charter Trust Co. lowered its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,919 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 29,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.92.

HD stock opened at $217.84 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $247.36. The firm has a market cap of $245.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.07%.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

