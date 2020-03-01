Charter Trust Co. Has $5.16 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Charter Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,089 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,085,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,815,000 after purchasing an additional 32,355 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 146,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,665,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,382,000 after purchasing an additional 105,382 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,885,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,716,000 after purchasing an additional 353,778 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $39.47 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $44.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.41.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.