Charter Trust Co. Has $5.45 Million Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Charter Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,825 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 11,851.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after buying an additional 1,520,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,633.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,042,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $123,897,000 after purchasing an additional 982,395 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,417,211 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $761,595,000 after purchasing an additional 807,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,190,276,000 after purchasing an additional 565,875 shares during the last quarter. 30.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT opened at $107.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.03 and its 200-day moving average is $117.10. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $96.53 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $313.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.00%.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,671,790. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.81.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

