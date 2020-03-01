Charter Trust Co. Has $6.50 Million Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Charter Trust Co. raised its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,683.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.58.

Shares of MA opened at $290.25 on Friday. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $215.93 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.