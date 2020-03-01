Charter Trust Co. Has $7.62 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Charter Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 484.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,151,000 after buying an additional 97,173 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $290.80 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.67 and a 12 month high of $342.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $330.57 and a 200-day moving average of $306.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus reissued a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.20.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

