Charter Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Charter Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.8% of Charter Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,413 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,040,997,000 after purchasing an additional 157,322 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,061,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,027,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,173,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,198,334,000 after purchasing an additional 269,526 shares in the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $51.44 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $210.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.99.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.33.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

