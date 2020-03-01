Charter Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Charter Trust Co. increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Facebook by 32.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $929,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,127 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 21,147.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after buying an additional 1,213,460 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Facebook by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $649,212,000 after buying an additional 1,127,759 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Facebook by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $637,552,000 after buying an additional 1,072,494 shares during the period. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,097 shares of company stock valued at $19,832,853. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $192.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.14. The company has a market cap of $540.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.28 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Pivotal Research downgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. HSBC began coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.