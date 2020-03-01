Charter Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Charter Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.5% of Charter Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Citigroup lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Frank purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $534,975.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $93.34 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $90.11 and a one year high of $127.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.74 and a 200 day moving average of $116.57. The company has a market capitalization of $176.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

