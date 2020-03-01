Charter Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Charter Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,220 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.0% of Charter Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $1,039,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,013 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $288.00 target price (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.83.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $281.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.37. The company has a market cap of $129.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.90. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $325.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

