Charter Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Charter Trust Co. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $1,959,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $5,825,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 57.6% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $252.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.77. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $186.57 and a 1-year high of $283.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Vertical Research started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.40.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

