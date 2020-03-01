Charter Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Charter Trust Co. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,140 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 154,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 262,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,234,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 77,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $62.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $70.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.