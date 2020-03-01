Charter Trust Co. Purchases 6,074 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Charter Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $6,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,809,950,000 after purchasing an additional 454,016 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,067,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3,218.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 115,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,576,000 after purchasing an additional 111,805 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 29.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 486,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,938,000 after purchasing an additional 110,071 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.83.

NYSE:APD opened at $219.61 on Friday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.00 and a 52 week high of $257.01. The firm has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

