Charter Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Charter Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,020 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 256,040 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 18,401 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 22,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,223 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $1,218,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,577 shares of company stock worth $10,215,345 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.62.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $181.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.80. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $144.50 and a 1 year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

