Charter Trust Co. Reduces Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Charter Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,808 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up approximately 1.1% of Charter Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in 3M by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 3.1% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in 3M by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $149.24 on Friday. 3M Co has a one year low of $145.97 and a one year high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.13.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.62%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,002 shares of company stock worth $3,884,398 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.92.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.