Charter Trust Co. Reduces Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Charter Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,755 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at $9,997,010.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMR. Bank of America increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cfra downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.08.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $64.11 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $55.98 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.16. The company has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.