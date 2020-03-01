Charter Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Charter Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,230 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,728,215,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,705,000. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in Corteva by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 404,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,297,000 after buying an additional 228,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Corteva by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 83,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

CTVA opened at $27.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.02. Corteva has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bernstein Bank upgraded Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

