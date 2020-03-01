Charter Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Charter Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,191 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Ball were worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,850,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,599,286,000 after buying an additional 703,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ball by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,560,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,060,153,000 after buying an additional 294,229 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ball by 9.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,679,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,095,000 after buying an additional 224,189 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ball by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,553,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,444,000 after buying an additional 297,001 shares during the period. Finally, SPF Beheer BV lifted its position in Ball by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,383,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,440,000 after buying an additional 46,733 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,382 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $596,226.10. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,782 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $429,843.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,853.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,986 shares of company stock valued at $4,560,944 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.01.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $70.46 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $53.72 and a 1-year high of $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.