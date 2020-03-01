Charter Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Charter Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co comprises approximately 1.3% of Charter Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $11,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 73.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total value of $29,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,136,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,498,557,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,332,350 shares of company stock valued at $174,432,582 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.31.

NYSE LLY opened at $126.13 on Friday. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $147.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.69 and a 200 day moving average of $122.03. The company has a market capitalization of $123.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.