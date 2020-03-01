Charter Trust Co. Sells 1,260 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Charter Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $652,000. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 19,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LOW opened at $106.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.24 and a 200-day moving average of $114.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.15.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

