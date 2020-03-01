Charter Trust Co. Sells 2,012 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Charter Trust Co. trimmed its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. SYSCO makes up approximately 1.5% of Charter Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $13,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,706 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY opened at $66.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $65.24 and a one year high of $85.98. The company has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $76,554.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,638.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul T. Moskowitz sold 33,633 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $2,823,154.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,301 shares in the company, valued at $7,328,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,080 shares of company stock worth $11,361,954. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SYSCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

