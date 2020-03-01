Charter Trust Co. Sells 2,351 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Charter Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,352 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,406,056,000 after buying an additional 264,410 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,938 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,195,419 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $454,821,000 after buying an additional 195,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $275.11 on Friday. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $269.60 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently -236.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.03.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.