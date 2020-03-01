Charter Trust Co. Sells 5,822 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Charter Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,822 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FXI. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $23,081,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $262,000.

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $40.66 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $45.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.46.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

