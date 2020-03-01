Charter Trust Co. Sells 8,878 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Charter Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,878 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 404,778 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $24,226,000 after acquiring an additional 86,658 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 41,047 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 12,959 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 61,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 135,948 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,136,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,007,893 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $120,172,000 after buying an additional 43,466 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel stock opened at $55.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.81 and a 200-day moving average of $56.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $496,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,066. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $145,170.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,265 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

