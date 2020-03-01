Charter Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Charter Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728,181 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,550,339,000 after acquiring an additional 545,903 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,374,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $939,332,000 after acquiring an additional 397,624 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 158.1% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 491,813 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $105,598,000 after acquiring an additional 301,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 18,055.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 275,782 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 274,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.82.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $194.17 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $178.27 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.43.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.