Charter Trust Co. Trims Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Charter Trust Co. reduced its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,795,000 after purchasing an additional 481,402 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the third quarter worth $80,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 17.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 6.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the third quarter worth $142,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at $797,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.64.

NYSE:KMB opened at $131.19 on Friday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $114.62 and a twelve month high of $149.23. The company has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.80%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

