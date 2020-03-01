Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. William Blair lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $103.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.42 and a 200 day moving average of $112.01. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $98.91 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 41.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,280,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,880,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,631,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,007,000 after buying an additional 674,863 shares during the period. TAM Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,767,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 506.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,946,000 after purchasing an additional 413,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

