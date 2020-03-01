Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Stock Rating Upgraded by First Analysis

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) was upgraded by equities researchers at First Analysis from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Chegg in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chegg presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

Get Chegg alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHGG traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.21. 1,751,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,960. Chegg has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 11.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.34 and a 200-day moving average of $37.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -392.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robin Tomasello sold 9,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $348,304.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 107,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $4,021,714.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 742,017 shares of company stock worth $29,659,489 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chegg by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.