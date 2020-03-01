Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,367,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,537 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.84% of Chemours worth $24,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chemours by 479.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Chemours by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemours by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,532,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CC. Cfra upgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Chemours from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Shares of CC opened at $14.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.59. Chemours Co has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 52.65% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chemours Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.