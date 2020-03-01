Chicago Equity Partners LLC Acquires 50,630 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,630 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,279.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 27.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 37.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CWK opened at $18.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, CEO W Brett White sold 40,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $788,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,104,843.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Duncan Palmer sold 6,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $128,468.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

