Chicago Equity Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 115,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Hilltop as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Hilltop by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in Hilltop by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 19,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Hilltop by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Hilltop by 627.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hilltop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 59.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Hilltop from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $20.83 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $26.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $23.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $410.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.55 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

