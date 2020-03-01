Chicago Equity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 188,930 Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 188,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Hanesbrands at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 19,590.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 460.8% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 40.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. Barclays started coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America lowered Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average is $14.67. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $19.12.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

