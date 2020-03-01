Chicago Equity Partners LLC Buys 10,010 Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,010 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Nexstar Media Group worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1,669.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 532.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $114.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.81 and a 200 day moving average of $108.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a one year low of $89.55 and a one year high of $133.25.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.58%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 18.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,045,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,245.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.90, for a total transaction of $1,169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,647,294.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

