Chicago Equity Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 135.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25,471 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 21,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD stock opened at $69.36 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $78.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $91.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,399,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,606. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,802 shares of company stock worth $3,994,432 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.08.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.