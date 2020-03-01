Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 172.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,865 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Cogent Communications worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,826,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,235,000 after buying an additional 105,911 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cogent Communications by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cogent Communications by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 25,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $134,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $118,579.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 34,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,373.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,107 over the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCOI. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Moffett Nathanson cut Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $73.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.53, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.60. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $48.04 and a 1 year high of $78.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.50.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $140.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 336.84%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.