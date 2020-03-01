Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,575 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,370 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of KB Home worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBH. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of KB Home by 491.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of KB Home by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KBH. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of KB Home to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James raised shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

KB Home stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. KB Home had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $8,775,338.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,841,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

