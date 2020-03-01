Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 22,049.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 915,716 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 20.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,248,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $753,701,000 after buying an additional 546,832 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 851,724.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 425,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $93,011,000 after purchasing an additional 425,862 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,653,122,000 after purchasing an additional 399,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2,476.1% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 349,340 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 335,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $217.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $245.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $247.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.92.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

