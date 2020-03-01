Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,705 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned 0.33% of Xperi worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Xperi by 137,434.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,513,000 after acquiring an additional 891,950 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 420.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 330,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after buying an additional 266,790 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,273,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at $1,763,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at $1,191,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xperi alerts:

XPER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of XPER stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. Xperi Corp has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average of $19.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.