Chicago Equity Partners LLC Increases Stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 92.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,040 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 22,688 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,316,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,227 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 486.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 712.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 454,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after purchasing an additional 398,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 1.04. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $66.57.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

