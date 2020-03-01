Chicago Equity Partners LLC Invests $3.17 Million in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 234,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned 0.21% of Avaya as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Avaya by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 495,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP grew its holdings in Avaya by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 41,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Avaya by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 113,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 58,657 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avaya by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 20,864 shares during the period.

Get Avaya alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVYA shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avaya in a report on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Shares of NYSE AVYA opened at $12.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.55. Avaya Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.