Chicago Equity Partners LLC Lowers Position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,835 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Davita were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Davita by 1,543.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 619,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,351,000 after acquiring an additional 581,746 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Davita during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,679,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Davita during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,538,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Davita during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,152,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Davita by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 196,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,728,000 after acquiring an additional 118,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

DVA stock opened at $77.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.65. Davita Inc has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $90.15.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 7.12%. Davita’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DVA shares. Raymond James cut Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $90.00 target price on Davita in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Davita in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Davita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

In other Davita news, Director John M. Nehra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $1,618,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

