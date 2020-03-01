Chicago Equity Partners LLC Lowers Position in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,950 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 18,880 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Dicks Sporting Goods worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 4,185.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,247,758 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $50,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,642 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $26,823,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 461,164 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $18,762,000 after purchasing an additional 282,944 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 415,659 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $16,963,000 after purchasing an additional 270,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

DKS stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.78. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 1 year low of $31.27 and a 1 year high of $49.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Raymond James started coverage on Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

