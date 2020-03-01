Chicago Equity Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,560 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,273,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,785,000 after purchasing an additional 372,156 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,533,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $902,494,000 after purchasing an additional 928,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,089,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,678,000 after purchasing an additional 378,107 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,810,000 after purchasing an additional 91,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 274,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,628,000 after purchasing an additional 34,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $210.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.85. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $166.15 and a fifty-two week high of $260.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.81.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total transaction of $198,903.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,533.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 16,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.30, for a total value of $4,349,923.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,980,507.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZBRA. Imperial Capital increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. BidaskClub lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.63.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

