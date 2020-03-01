Chicago Equity Partners LLC Purchases 95,030 Shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 78.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,030 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned 0.06% of MGIC Investment worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in MGIC Investment by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in MGIC Investment by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in MGIC Investment by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

In related news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $79,039.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MTG opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average is $13.55. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.47.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.50% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

