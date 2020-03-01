Chicago Equity Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,610 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Silgan worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Silgan during the third quarter worth $36,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Silgan by 31.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Silgan during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Silgan during the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Silgan by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $28.63 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.31 and a twelve month high of $32.80. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Silgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

