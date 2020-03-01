Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 15,260 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC reduced its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,170 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,260 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Insight Enterprises worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NSIT. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,392,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,837,000 after buying an additional 106,813 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $55.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.81. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.28 and a 12-month high of $73.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NSIT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insight Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

