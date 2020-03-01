Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 27,915 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,915 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in SYSCO by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 27,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 8.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 431,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,224,000 after buying an additional 33,869 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,856,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 657,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,263,000 after buying an additional 89,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 47,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,049,655.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $76,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,080 shares of company stock worth $11,361,954 in the last 90 days. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $66.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.45. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $65.24 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.