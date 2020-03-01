Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 3,595 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Fabrinet worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from to in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

Shares of FN stock opened at $55.12 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $71.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.48 and a 200-day moving average of $58.61.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $1,810,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,984.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total transaction of $1,851,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,490.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,719 shares of company stock valued at $4,534,407 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

